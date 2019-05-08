MUMBAI— The trailer of Rajkumar Gupta’s “India’s Most Wanted,” which stars Arjun Kapoor in the lead role, dropped a few days ago and has been a major topic of conversation since. The film is based on the true story of how five Intelligence Bureau agents captured India’s most wanted terrorist without the use of any bullets, and minimal support from the government.
The trailer caught the attention, especially because even though National Security has been the top agenda this election season, the film shows how the previous government offered precious little support to capture a deadly terrorist. Soon after, reports started doing rounds that India’s Osama was Yasin Bhatkal, the co-founder of Indian Mujahideen, who was the mastermind behind blasts in Pune, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Jaipur, Delhi and Mumbai.
As soon as his name surfaced, supporters of all parties jumped into the fray and started tweeting about which party was responsible for the fact that Bhatkal was still alive.
Soon after, netizens started talking about how this film was extremely important, not only because it brought to the fore the story of our unsung heroes, but also how stern action was required and speedy trials were the need of the hour. The common man must get a glimpse into the struggle that went behind capturing such terrorists, they felt. Noted analyst Sumit Kadel also stressed upon the importance of the film and tweeted “Every few days, innocent people die because of terrorist and the subsequent inaction. This 24 May (the film’s release date), let’s support our unsung heroes with #IndiasMostWanted #24MayEndTerrorismDay.”
