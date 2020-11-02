MUMBAI—Located at the Brigade Millennium Enclave, J.P. Nagar, in South Bangalore, the Indian Music Experience (IME) is India’s first and only interactive music museum. It features a Sound Garden with 10 playable musical sculptures, Exhibit Galleries with musical instruments, storyboards, touch-screens, mini-theatres and audio-video kiosks, a Learning Centre with regular classes and workshops, and much more.
The museum, which formally opened in July 2019, was shut due to the current scenario and became operational again from Oct. 16. However, the IME continued with online shows, classes and events, and has also made possible an online tour of the same.
With themes ranging from the legends of Hindi film music to folk music from around the country, to classical maestros and contemporary bands, the IME covers the entire spectrum of Indian music, from the traditional to the contemporary. The IME is designed to the best international standards and is housed in a beautifully constructed contemporary building surrounded by greenery.
In addition, the IME houses an Alfresco Café, operated by the award-winning Woodrose Club, featuring a delectable selection of Indian and international fare. The Gift Store at IME features a product suite of aesthetically-crafted products that are inspired by themes from the museum.
While the IME is an ideal place for international tourists to understand India’s cultural diversity, it is equally fascinating for Indian audiences, both young and old, to reconnect with their culture and discover more about their music.
In addition to museum visits, an event calendar of regular concerts, storytelling, film screenings, workshops and seminars, makes the IME a must-visit destination for culture vultures and music aficionados. Students and special groups can also get discounts for entry, while the normal admission rate is Rs. 250.
This writer is the ONLY Content Member there for Hindi Film Music, and has also been involved in part therefore in the Patriotic Stories section (of songs of a patriotic flavor in Hindi cinema).
The other prominent members in the Content Team for the museum that has been involved in the development include esteemed musicians Pappu Venugopala Rao (Carnatic classical music), Deepak Raja (for Hindustani Classical Music) and Jayant Kastuar (Dance Music).
A Brigade Millennium (the real estate group) enterprise, the museum, designed in part by the US-based Gallagher & Associates (which have designed the Grammy Musuem among others), is the brainchild of M.R. Jaishanker, and the trustees include noted Veena exponent Suma Sudhindra. Musician and performer Manasi Prasad is the Museum Director.
The IME covers three stories and as it is a largely digital setup with unforgettable physical displays as well, including the properties of Bharat Ratna musicians, it is simply one of a kind and can at best never be adequately described but only experienced.
In an unique altruistic exercise, the IME decided to go in for Crowdfunding with a online statement about this. “Arts education is under threat due to the Covid 19 pandemic. Help us bring museum exhibits and educational resources to every child. Are you proud of India's rich cultural heritage and do you want to share it with the world? Do you feel that art and culture are missing from your life during the pandemic? Do you and your family miss going to concerts, visiting museums and heritage sites? Then help us bring the best of India's musical heritage to your fingertips!” it said.
It went on, “With the lockdown, 90 percent of museums across the world fear a permanent shutdown. We are extremely fortunate to continue our work in building more awareness about Indian music, and inspiring creativity. Our learning center classes went online, and we continued our public programs via Facebook live. The museum also launched a virtual exhibition on Legends of Indian Music, via the Google Art and Culture Platform, and unveiled an important online digital archive on the compositions of legendary violinist Mysore T. Chowdiah.
“However, to continue our work to create more of resources online (virtual walk-through, online exhibitions and free educational kits) we need your support. We are committed to bringing the museum to your fingertips and for people around the world to experience the magic of music.
“You can make a huge difference by supporting us to create more online resources. Help us bring the museum at you.” The campaign to collect Rs. 500,000 was launched some weeks ago by the IME team that said that this campaign money will be used for Virtual walk-through, Online exhibitions and Online educational resources.
