MUMBAI — Sleep is essential for good health, but many of us are not sleeping well. Insomnia has become an integral part of modern lives, but imagine falling asleep to the voice of Madhuri Dixit!
Imagine her reading you a story while you drift into sound sleep—that would be pretty marvelous, isn’t it? And it is a reality now. Sleep stories narrated by actress Madhuri Dixit-Nene are now available on Dhani App.
“This was a wonderful first experience for me in the genre of narrating sleep stories. With the current environment around us, feelings of anxiety and stress have become far too common. Helping people fall asleep to soothing and happy thoughts therefore is a great initiative taken by Dhani. I encourage people to give this a try and let us tell them a story that will help them sleep with smiles on their faces. Happy Sleeping!” said Dixit.
Sleep stories are the need of the hour, and to encourage people to take care of their mental health, Dhani App has therefore engaged with Dixit—the evergreen actress presents stories in both Hindi and English. Through the stories she swiftly takes us to the foothill of Himalayas, Uttarakhand and Darjeeling. The quintessential journey of the stories helps us shut-out the daily stress and attain peace of mind, allowing us to enter into deep sleep. The stories are available to all and free of cost on the Dhani App.
