MUMBAI—Dharmendra, a legend of no ordinary proportions, was born Dec. 8, 1935. He celebrated his 85th birthday in a low-profile manner this year, and while he did not pick up my call, because he meets (in normal years) and talks with a barrage of friends, fans and family members through the day, replied to a message I sent with a lot of affection, considering the thousands of messages he must have received on that special day. “Thanks. Love you Rajiv” was his simple reply, adorned with a heart emoji.
As planned by Rupa Books, his biography “Dharmendra: Not Just A He-Man,” written by me, was released Dec. 8, 2018 on his 83rd birthday. Though not an authorized biography, it is a comprehensive glimpse of his journey from being a farmer at root and a teacher’s son to super-stardom. The book has performed extremely well and had his blessings and contribution.
It talks about his ambitions and dreams and how with determination and a dollop of luck he went about achieving his ambition of having a “flat and a Fiat” in the city where his idols Dev Anand, Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar resided and created magic on cinema. His trysts with poetry, his family life, his romances and his performances in classic and cult films all form a part of the contents of the book.
The book is full of incidents that reveal the magic of the man behind the star and He-Man: his first visit to a cinema, his first trip to Dilip Kumar’s bungalow, his arrival in Mumbai, his first assignment, his first award and many more. Besides conversations with him, it features interviews of his major professional associates including J. Om Prakash, Subhash Ghai, Jeetendra, the late Rishi Kapoor, Asha Parekh, Sharmila Tagore (also born Dec. 8) and his protégés comedian Birbal, directors Rajkumar Santoshi, Anil Sharma and J.P. Dutta. Composer Pyarelal, lyricist Irshad Kamil, writer Salim Khan, Mahesh Bhatt who was assistant director on two of his films, and others. There are also his family members who come in, a list of his most popular songs, and his entire filmography.
Dharmendra did not want an authorized biography as he had turned down over eight offers for the same for his own reasons. He blessed my book as he still remembers my write-up on him in 2007 in India-West even before I knew him personally. He was always available on phone for clarifications, like when I called him for asking him if he ever recommended Hrishikesh Mukherjee (one of the editor-directors he rates very highly) for editing several films of his like “Mere Humdum Mere Dost” (1968), “Yakeen” (1969), “Phagun” (1973) and “Professor Pyarelal” (1981) that were directed by others.
He replied, “No, but Hrishi-da was everyone’s favorite and an ace editor when anyone needed his help.” After a pause, he exclaimed, “My God! How deep you are going into my films!”
The simpleton who came to Mumbai remains one even today. And that is why superstars may come and go, have come and gone, but this ardent lover of the camera remains the darling of millions, who love him as much as he adores the camera and cinema.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.