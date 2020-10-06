MUMBAI—IndiaCast Media announced an agreement with Cox Communications with the launch of Aapka Colors on Contour TV. Aapka Colors, known as Colors in India, is the flagship Hindi General Entertainment channel of Viacom18. In the United States, Aapka Colors is currently available on select platforms, but with this strategic relationship, the channel will now be available to a broader Indian and South Asian diaspora via Cox’s robust national footprint.
Aapka Colors brings U.S. South Asian audiences a power-packed programming mix of drama, comedy, reality shows, the biggest blockbuster movies, award shows, and special events.
Top flight reality programs entertain the whole family, including "Bigg Boss," "Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi," "Dance Deewane" and "Rising Star." Viewers love the slate of top-rated, drama shows such as "Choti Sarrdaarni," "Shakti…Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki," "Shubharambh," "IshqMein Marjawan" and the recently launched "Pinjara Khubsurti Ka."
Commenting on the launch, Sachin Gokhale, senior vice-president, Business Head Americas –IndiaCast, said, “Cox Communications fills a big distribution gap for Aapka Colors in key South Asian population-heavy regions in areas of Florida, California, Georgia and Massachusetts, among others. We’re excited to join Cox’s already robust line-up of Hindi general entertainment channels with this agreement, which will offer U.S. South Asian audiences a wider range of top-rated Hindi entertainment, including Aapka Colors’ incredibly popular new season of long-running reality show "Bigg Boss."”
Adding to this, Govind Shahi, executive vice-president, IndiaCast International Business, said “As one of the biggest television providers in the United States, the launch on Cox signifies a key expansion for Aapka Colors. We are pleased that Cox customers can now experience some of the best, new and refreshing Hindi entertainment content from one of India’s favorite entertainment brands.”
