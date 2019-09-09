MUMBAI— Seems like there is no stopping Alia Bhatt. The nomination list for The E! People’s Choice Awards 2019 is out, and Bhatt has been nominated for The Most Inspiring Asian Woman of 2019, among seven other nominees. The 26-year-old actress is the only Indian to have been nominated in the category.
Bhatt shares her nomination with Thai model Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying, South Korean singer CL, South Korean actress Jung Yu-mi, Praya Lundberg, Raline Shah, Yuna and Zhou Dongyu. The voting for the category is open online and will run on till October 18. The winner will be announced Nov. 10 when the award show takes place.
In 2020, Bhatt will be seen in “Sadak 2” directed by her dad Mahesh Bhatt, “Brahmastra” alongside beau Ranbir Kapoor and S.S. Rajamouli’s “RRR.”
