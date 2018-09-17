MUMBAI— A Mangalorean Catholic born and raised in a Mumbai suburb, Freida Pinto has made America her home and base, from where she chooses her film and television assignments in USA and Britain. In Mumbai, she was acting in amateur plays, modeling and working as a television presenter until her 2007 audition for Danny Boyle’s “Slumdog Millionaire.”
She was down last week for her new film “Love Sonia” produced by David Womark and Tabrez Noorani (who is of Indian descent) and directed and co-written by the latter. The media is told before she comes in that she would be uncomfortable in Hindi, and that we should pose our queries in English, but when I told her this, she replied, “No way! I can definitely understand and speak Hindi!” Good.
Excerpts from an interview:
Q: How did you land this movie?
A: Tabrez was researching this story from 2007. That’s even before my first film released. I was in from then. I found the story extremely moving and disturbing.
Q: So in 10 years, what did you personally research?
A: As I said, Tabrez had me in from the beginning and was updating me. But over here, I had to shop around the red-light areas of Mumbai to get costumes that would look authentic.
Q: How was it working with only Indians, which include names like Anupam Kher?
A: Actors are the same everywhere. But I was blessed with powerful co-actors like Manoj Bajpayee and Richa Chadha. They are all so wholesome and candid. If I were working in India, I would have loved to have a career like Richa’s. As for Mrunal Thakur, I wish I had been as confident in my first film as she is here. She is beyond phenomenal! But I had no scene with Anupam Kher or Rajkummar Rao.
Q: Most such films deal with the problem but do not offer a solution. Why is that?
A: Look, we are not preachers. We leave it to your intelligence to figure out what the solution to the problem of trafficking of young girls or sex workers should be. We are not standing there and saying “You do something!” But yes, all of us can start doing something and creating awareness at our own small levels. We can find time if we want to find it. Tabrez was a part of so many raids during his research. Rajkummar Rao plays his screen version.
Having said that, I don’t want to give you the word “dark” for the movie, because I want everyone to accept this film with an open mind. I want you all to take home its biggest positive: the message of hope. Why should one watch a film and then go home and be depressed for five days?”
Q: How does it feel to be an Indian actress in Hollywood? Sometime back, you had admitted to feeling “lost” after “Slumdog…?”
A: I felt lost because there was too much coming up! Right after that movie, I did eight films in three years, which is something unheard of for an actress breaking out in the West. And I thought, “Where’s my voice in this? Am I just accepting everything that was coming my way?” Technically on paper, I should have been the happiest, but I realized that I was not doing what I wanted to do. So I took a break for 30 months, and that gave me clarity. I will be 34 next month. I feel I am the happiest today and I don’t feel lost now! I do enjoy big mainstream films, but the smaller offbeat ones are more satisfying. (Smiles)
Today, perception has changed not just towards our skin but towards our filmmakers. We are accepted as storytellers, not just about Indian but even about any other characters. Netflix and Amazon have helped in these times. “Sacred Games” has been seen even by my white friends. Even at film festivals, people have begun to realize that Indian films are not just about masala movies. Seeing is believing for them now, but I had always been telling them for the last 10 years that we are not just about masala films. Never mind if “Devdas” is still their number one favorite!
Q: What was their reaction to “Love Sonia?”
A: Americans tell me that they never thought Indians could abuse so much! Another myth was that Indians do not get intimate or are averse to sex, so I said, “We may be conservative, but 1.2 billion people cannot be there without sex!” (Grins)
Q: How would it all have been if you had been successful here in India?
A: My career never started here, so I cannot answer that question. But over there, I am extremely satisfied with what I am doing, as actor, producer of many films and documentaries, and my social activism in between films. I am really not missing anything. There was a time when I was not comfortable in my own skin. Today I do not give a damn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.