MUMBAI—After "Badhaai Ho," it seems veteran actress is on winning streak. She recently won the Best Actress award at Indian International Film Festival of Boston (IFFB) for "The Last Color."
"The Last Color," which deals with taboo surrounding widows in India, is directed by renowned chef Vikas Khanna.
Sharing the news among his followers, Vikas took to Instagram and wrote: "Super proud of our big victory at IIFFB 2019, BOSTON ... Best Feature Film - 'The Last Color.' Best Actress - Neena Gupta."
The film is now all set for its Chicago Premiere on Sept. 20.
Neena Gupta will be next seen in "Panga" and "Sooryavanshi."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.