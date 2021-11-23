MUMBAI – Fans were perplexed as to why Priyanka Chopra wasn't featured on the “The Matrix Resurrections” main poster along with Erendira Ibarra, Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jessica Henwick and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. The makers of the hit franchise have now released fresh character posters from the film.
Chopra took to her Instagram to share her poster, writing in the caption, "And she's here. Re-enter #TheMatrix 12.22.21."
The poster features dual tones of red and blue which go pretty well with Chopra's two-toned outfit and also subtly hints at the red and blue pills which Neo is forced to choose from upon discovering the truth of the Matrix in the first film from the franchise.
Other character posters feature actors from the fourth instalment in varying shades like Keanu's in cyan, Carrie's in sea green, Yahya's in amber, Neil Patrick Harris in dual shades of cantaloupe and purple, Jessica's in the tone of cobalt blue, Erendira's in purple and Jonathan Groff in royal blue.
“The Matrix Resurrections,” produced, co-written, and directed by Lana Wachowski, tells the story 20 years after “The Matrix Revolutions.” The film is all set to release theatrically in the U.S. on Dec. 22.
In related news, ANI adds from Washington: Global star Priyanka Chopra, in a subtle manner, quashed all the rumors about her separation from husband and singer Nick Jonas.
Rumors of a split between the couple began circulating recently when fans and followers noticed that Priyanka, who often goes by Chopra-Jonas, dropped both of her last names from her social media handles. The reason behind the name change is still unclear, but Priyanka seemed to put any breakup speculations to rest with a romantic comment on her husband's latest Instagram post.
On Nov. 22 night, Nick took to Instagram to share a video of himself performing some bicep curls during a workout session.
"Monday motivation. Let's get it," Nick captioned the post. Priyanka commented on the post, "Damn! I just died in your arms." She also added an emoji with heart eyes, another sweating and a third simple red heart.
