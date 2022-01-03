MUMBAI – Actor Shefali Shah is all set to unleash her mysterious side with her role in the new show titled 'Human'.
Helmed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Mozez Singh, the upcoming show unravels unexpected secrets of the world of medicines and their effect on people with a gripping tale of murder, mystery, lust, and manipulation. Opening up about her character of Dr. Gauti Nath, Shefali said, "Gauri Nath is Pandora's box. You don't know what hits you at each moment. She's complicated, unpredictable and indecipherable. Not only is ‘she’ unlike anyone I've played before, I don't know nor have heard of anyone like her."
The show mainly revolves around a pharma giant who is using India's lax clinical trial rules to fast track the development of a new drug, despite lethal side effects. Meanwhile, 35-year-old Dr. Saira Sabharwal (Kirti Kulhari) lands a dream job in Bhopal's premier hospital under the mentorship of the iconic 45-year-old Gauri Nath (Shefali).
Saira grows under Gauri's tutelage and as the two women start to form a deep bond over their commitment to the medical cause. However, a shocking discovery throws their life into chaos as their story becomes intertwined with that of a young migrant worker, Mangu (20 years), who is all set to wreak havoc on the medical system.
'Human' will be out on Disney+ Hotstar on Jan. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.