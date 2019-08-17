NEW DELHI—National Award-winning actress Tabu believes in living with her fame and says that one can't just detach from it because fame becomes a part of one's personality.
"It is way of life. You are a famous person when you are at home. You can't stop being famous. So, you don't have to deliberately detach from that because that will always be part of you," Tabu told IANS when asked about how she handles fame.
"If you can look at it as an advantage and use it well, and apply it well, it is great. I don't know if it is okay to become 'fame.' I am famous, and I have become fame are two different things. Fame will only come because of my work. For me, it was always important to focus on work rather than on how famous I am.
"It is easy to get trapped into external gratification, but I don't think it is a healthy trap to be," she added.
Tabu is known for projects such as "Maachis," "Astitva," "Haider," "Drishyam," "Cheeni Kum," "Golmaal Again," "De De Pyaar De," "Bharat" and "Andhadhun."
She will next be seen in the coming-of-age story "Jawaani Jaaneman" along with Saif Ali Khan. She is also preparing for a comeback in Telugu films after a decade, with Allu Arjun's yet-untitled upcoming project.
