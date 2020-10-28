MUMBAI—Multi-platinum rapper-singer-songwriter- dancer Raja Kumari released her debut Hindi track, “Shanti”’ on Nas’ Mass Appeal India label Oct. 27. The English record, “Peace,” originally co-written by Kumari and her long-time collaborator Elvis Brown will now feature lyrics penned by Charan for the Hindi version.
“A smooth chill-tempo jam coupled with dreamy immersive beats, the track sails through the element of self-improvement and personal renovation—“Shanti Mere Aage, Na Koi Drama Hai Yeh, Tum Na Dekhoge Mujhe, Badli Meri Raahein,” a reflective Kumari affirms in the track that marries Khari Brown’s layered production with Charan’s weighty lyrics,” goes a media release.
As a run-up to today’s big reveal, the Grammy-nominated artiste was seen investing her efforts over the last few months in an endeavor entitled “The Peace Project” with episodes featuring Nina West, Sarvesh Sashi, Michelle Ranava and George Ramsay that emphasized on the power of positive self-affirmations, alternative wellness practices and manifestations.
Talking about her debut in Hindi, the Indian-American singer says, “When I first released “Peace” in July 2020, I felt the world needed to hear me speak in a different vibration. The song is written as an affirmation for good vibes, positive energy, and the removal of toxicity in your life. As the song grew among my fans, I realized its power and how it connected us all. It inspired me to go deeper within myself, and do something I have never done before. “Shanti,” the Hindi version of “Peace,” is my first song completely sung in Hindi and I dedicate it to my motherland and all my fans around the world. I hope you enjoy the song as much as I enjoyed making it for you.”
Reflecting on her personal transition that strongly emerges as the focal inspiration in her recent drop, she explains, “In the music industry, you can get swept up in a lot of the devils that can accompany the levels of celebrity-hood, and I’ve found peace in meditation, Yoga, sound healing and more. I was chasing the good life in ways that weren’t deeply fulfilling: they were only surface level. After some personal reflection and growth in the last few months, I’ve learnt how to find internal peace in ways that help me, and not by trying to please everyone around me.”
She goes on, “I’m spending more time with nature and enjoy its rhythm and timing, which has influenced my music and brought new inspiration to my art. I’ve become vegan and started studying astrology. I’ve been practicing meditation and learning the power of breath-work and how proper breathing can have such an effect on your outlook. With the Peace Project I want to help inspire people to find their own path to the good life. Life can be enjoyable when you manifest. People can re-connect by self-care — conscious cooking, meditation and nature-bathing. This time doesn’t have to be darkness — it can be a time of great inspiration and renaissance for us all.”
Kumari made her initial impact on global pop music as a sought-after songwriter. The creative force behind hits like Fall Out Boy’s multiplatinum smash “Centuries,” Iggy Azalea’s “Change Your Life,” Fifth Harmony’s “Like Mariah,” music for the hit Fox show “Empire” and numerous anthems for Gwen Stefani have earned her acclaim and accolades across the board. Notably, she received a Grammy nomination for her work with Azelea and a BMI Pop Award for her work with Fall Out Boy.
Emerging as a disruptive force in Hip-Hop in her own right, Kumari released her debut EP, “The Come Up,” in 2016. Her solo material has received acclaim and attention from the likes of Billboard, Paper Magazine, Idolator and Complex and has been featured overseas by the likes of Rolling Stone, Vogue, Cosmopolitan, Harper’s Bazaar and GQ in India. Recently she performed on the Red Bull Tour Bus tour that showcases breakthrough artistes throughout India, and performed as a guest on Amazon Prime’s digital reality show “The Remix.” Sharing the stage with A. R. Rahman on tour last year at the SSE Arena Wembley as well as at the 2017 IIFA Awards at MetLife Stadium, Raja continues to collaborate with other artistes throughout the world and was recently featured on the international banger “Vamos,” which cracked over 10 million YouTube views in under one week.
Raja Kumari’s talents extend beyond the studio, having recently co-starred in the acclaimed movie “Gully Boy.” She also is the host and curator of her own Apple Music Beats 1 show, “The New India,” wherein she spotlights some of India’s brightest new talents.
She is a series judge and mentor on “MTV Hustle,” India’s first rap-reality show, which debuted in August 2019, and will return once again reprise her role as a judge and mentor on the panel when the show airs later this year. Kumari is a global face of MAC Cosmetics and the first female rapper to be signed to Nas' Mass Appeal. Last year she became the first India to host the “American Music Awards Red Carpet Live and also to perform at the Formula One (F1) Singapore Grand Prix. More recently she hosted REVOLT’s Internationally Known Raja, wherein she shared her curated mix of the hottest music videos and artistes from India’s exploding hip hop scene, as well as “So Far: Raja Kumari,” a documentary detailing her journey as a songwriter in LA and her battle facing stereotypes and stigmas to find success.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.