BHUBANESWAR – Indian director Nila Madhab Panda has entered his Odia film “Kalira Atita” (Yesterday's Past) for the Oscars this year.
"In a year full of challenges, feel extremely happy to announce #KaliraAtita has made its entry into the Oscar race in general entry category 4 best picture, Best Actor, Best Director & many other categories. It's being made available for academy screening, Grateful to everyone Folded hands," tweeted Panda.
The film is about the disappearing villages of India's eastern coastline in Odisha because of climate change and rising sea levels.
The movie is made available at the Academy screening room and will be viewed by the Academy members for votes and nominations, said a statement.
"It was difficult year to make it qualify as all theaters are shut in Los Angles and New York. We have started publicity and reaching out to juries to show the film," said Panda.
The film was earlier screened at the Indian Panorama section of the ongoing 51st International Film Festival of India in Goa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.