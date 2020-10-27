MUMBAI — The Hindi film industry has suffered many losses this year. With the tragic deaths of Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput, a sense of void has been omnipresent. It was, thus, necessary for the year’s first Indian film festival—the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne—to commemorate their legacy.
As a part of IFFM’s tribute section, the festival will be screening Khan’s “Song of Scorpion,” Kapoor’s “102 Not Out” and Rajput’s “Kedarnath” this year.
In a statement, festival director Mitu Bhowmick Lange, said, “Artistes live on through their legacy. These were some fine men who did some incredible movies that resonated with everyone. It was important for us to celebrate their memory. We handpicked some great films for our audience so that we relive a little bit of their lives with them. Their loss to the film industry is irrevocable but the magic of their movies will continue to entertain generations hereafter.”
It may be noted that while Kapoor’s “102 Not Out” (that also starred Amitabh Bachchan) and Rajput’s “Kedarnath” (which marked the debut of Sara Ali Khan) were commercial successes in domestic and worldwide markets, this will be the first time that the Indian diaspora the world over will get access to “Song of Scorpion.” The 2017 film saw Khan reunite with his “Qissa” director Anup Singh and the movie starred Golshifteh Farahani. The film was reviewed after its premiere at the Locarno Film Festival in 2017.
