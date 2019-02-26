MUMBAI—Prominent film artistes on Twitter have welcomed the second Surgical Strike in the wee hours of Feb. 26 on terrorist bases in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in a befitting reply to the killing of 40 CRPF jawaans 13 days ago. Here are some significant tweets from the film-folk, though as of noon, so many prominent names have not celebrated this huge hour of triumph. Many of the tweets have been decorated with tiny images of the Indian Tricolor.
By a coincidence, the attack has happened on the 13th day of Pulwama, traditionally the day when the last Hindu rites are done for departed souls. And as a non-film tweet said, “We mourn for 12 days. On the 13th we get down to business.”
@ajaydevgn
Mess with the best, die like the rest. Salute #IndianAirForce.@narendramodi.
@akshaykumar
Proud of our #IndianAirForce fighters for destroying terror camps. अंदर घुस के मारो ! Quiet no more! #IndiaStrikesBack
@TandonRaveena
What an explosive morning ! As india celebrates ! I salute the 12 bravehearts for meting out justice for our Pulwama boys ! Our Neighbours often complain of being victims of terrorism themselves .. they need to thank us. Jai Hind.
@SirPareshRawal
A TRULY BEAUTIFUL GOOD MORNING. THANKS @narendramodi SIR AND BRAVEHEARTS OF OUR ARMY. JAI HO."
@LuvSinha
Proud of our Air Force, and Shri @narendramodi led administration for taking action against the terrorist camps in Pakistan . As I’ve said before..the only good terrorist is a dead terrorist. Jai Hind #Surgicalstrike2
@mallikasherawat
#BharatMataKiJai
@juniorbachchan
नमस्कार करते हैं।
@Kailashkher
नयी दिशा नयी दशा.. नयी रीति नयी नीति.. नए भारत को, सच्चे भारत के सपूतों को शत शत नमन. #ekbharatshreshthbharat
@vivekoberoi
Jai Hind #IndiaStrikesBack
@SubhashGhai1
अब याचना नहीं
केवल रण होगा
जो संघर्ष था
अब भीषण होगा “
POET RAAMDHARI DINKAR
जय जवान
जय भारत
@sonakshisinha
Jai Hind!
@itsBhushanKumar
Salute to our real life heroes! #SurgicalStrike2 #IndiaStrikesBack
@rajinikanth
BRAVO INDIA
@mangeshkarlata
JAI HIND,JAI HIND Ki SENA..
@BeingSalmanKhan
Respect @IAF_MCC Indian Air Force... Jai ho !!!
@RanveerOfficial
Jai Hind @IAF_MCC
@KirronKherBJP
#SurgicalStrikes2 Am so proud of our #IndianAirForce.
As they say, Modi hai to mumkin hai! Jai Hind!!
Bharat Mata ki Jai !! @narendramodi
@karanjohar
May the force always be with the #IndianAirforce and our supreme Intelligence...JAI HIND
@Varun_dvn
जय हिंद ... जय हिंद की सेना !! Respect @IAF_MCC
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.