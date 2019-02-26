Surgical Strike 2

(L-R) Actors Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan and several other Bollywood personalities have welcomed India’s second Surgical Strike on terrorist bases in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). (photo provided)

MUMBAI—Prominent film artistes on Twitter have welcomed the second Surgical Strike in the wee hours of Feb. 26 on terrorist bases in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in a befitting reply to the killing of 40 CRPF jawaans 13 days ago. Here are some significant tweets from the film-folk, though as of noon, so many prominent names have not celebrated this huge hour of triumph. Many of the tweets have been decorated with tiny images of the Indian Tricolor.

By a coincidence, the attack has happened on the 13th day of Pulwama, traditionally the day when the last Hindu rites are done for departed souls. And as a non-film tweet said, “We mourn for 12 days. On the 13th we get down to business.”

@ajaydevgn

Mess with the best, die like the rest. Salute #IndianAirForce.@narendramodi.

@akshaykumar

Proud of our #IndianAirForce fighters for destroying terror camps. अंदर घुस के मारो ! Quiet no more! #IndiaStrikesBack

@TandonRaveena

What an explosive morning ! As india celebrates ! I salute the 12 bravehearts for meting out justice for our Pulwama boys ! Our Neighbours often complain of being victims of terrorism themselves .. they need to thank us. Jai Hind.

@SirPareshRawal

A TRULY BEAUTIFUL GOOD MORNING. THANKS @narendramodi SIR AND BRAVEHEARTS OF OUR ARMY. JAI HO."

@LuvSinha

Proud of our Air Force, and Shri @narendramodi led administration for taking action against the terrorist camps in Pakistan . As I’ve said before..the only good terrorist is a dead terrorist. Jai Hind #Surgicalstrike2

@mallikasherawat

#BharatMataKiJai

@juniorbachchan

नमस्कार करते हैं।

@Kailashkher

नयी दिशा नयी दशा.. नयी रीति नयी नीति.. नए भारत को, सच्चे भारत के सपूतों को शत शत नमन. #ekbharatshreshthbharat

@vivekoberoi

Jai Hind #IndiaStrikesBack

@SubhashGhai1

अब याचना नहीं

केवल रण होगा

जो संघर्ष था

अब भीषण होगा “

POET RAAMDHARI DINKAR

जय जवान

जय भारत

‏@sonakshisinha

Jai Hind!

‏@itsBhushanKumar

Salute to our real life heroes! #SurgicalStrike2 #IndiaStrikesBack

@rajinikanth

BRAVO INDIA

@mangeshkarlata

JAI HIND,JAI HIND Ki SENA..

@BeingSalmanKhan

Respect @IAF_MCC Indian Air Force... Jai ho !!!

@RanveerOfficial

Jai Hind @IAF_MCC

@KirronKherBJP

#SurgicalStrikes2 Am so proud of our #IndianAirForce.

As they say, Modi hai to mumkin hai! Jai Hind!!

Bharat Mata ki Jai !! @narendramodi

@karanjohar

May the force always be with the #IndianAirforce and our supreme Intelligence...JAI HIND

@Varun_dvn

जय हिंद ... जय हिंद की सेना !! Respect @IAF_MCC

