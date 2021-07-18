CANNES — Mumbai-based filmmaker Payal Kapadia has won the Oeil d'or (Golden Eye) award for Best Documentary for her film, "A Night of Knowing Nothing," at the Cannes Film Festival.
"A Night of Knowing Nothing" has emerged the winner from a list of 28 documentaries submitted from around the world.
The announcement was made through the Twitter account of the Cannes Independent movie selection handle Quinzaine Des Real July 17.
The tweet read: "The Oeil d'Or, the award for best documentary presented at the Cannes Film Festival all sections combined, goes to A NIGHT OF KNOWING NOTHING by Payal Kapadia, a film selected at the Directors' Fortnight. Our warmest congratulations to Payal Kapadia and the entire film crew!"
The five-member jury was headed by American documentary producer Ezra Edelman. Other names in the jury were French filmmaker Julie Bertuccelli, French actor Deborah Francois, Franco-American film critic Iris Brey and Orwa Nyrabia, artistic director of the International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam.
"A Night of Knowing Nothing" is a story of a college student who writes letters to her lover when he is away.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.