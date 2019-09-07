MUMBAI – The Narendra Modi Government has plans to honor legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar with the ‘Daughter of the Nation title when she turns 90 Sept. 28.
Mangeshkar will be conferred the title as a tribute to her contributions to Indian film music over seven decades.
Poet-lyricist Prasoon Joshi has written a special song for the occasion.
“Modiji is a very big fan of Lataji’s voice. She represents the collective voice of the Indian nation. Honoring her is to honors the daughter of the nation and that’s what we will officially designate her on her 90th birthday," an informed source from the government said.
