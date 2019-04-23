MUMBAI—Can someone have two first loves? Of course, if one of them is music!
“Indian Idol” fame Amit Tandon is in a doubly happy space today. For one, a few days ago, he reconciled with his wife. After coming back from serving her 10-month jail term in Dubai in January, looks like Amit and wife Ruby are heading towards a reconciliation and are once again living together as a family, as per media sources.
“Indian Idol 1”’s top contestant, Amit Tandon and his dermatologist wife Ruby’s love life had hit a low in 2017. They had parted ways, and their daughter would stay half a month with either.
However, Ruby was held at the Al Raffa jail after the Dubai Health Authority filed a complaint against her for threatening some government officials in 2017. After her coming back from serving her 10-month jail term in Dubai in January, the couple are now heading towards a reconciliation and are once again living together.
In an interview with the tabloid “Mumbai Mirror,” Amit Tandon spoke about how their daughter used to cry each night, thinking about her mother, and of the bad times, they went through.
He told the tabloid, “The difficult time helped put things into perspective. There were a lot of upheavals in my life, and it was difficult to explain to my daughter, Jiyana, who is seven, what was happening. In a way, I felt guilty for the situation she had to face. I still remember her crying through the night when Ruby was away. We suffered serious financial losses, but all this has only made us stronger. The legal system in Dubai is not easy to work around. We got a court hearing after over 10 months.”
He aid that most of their families “turned their backs on us. To me, they are the snakes. Fortunately, we received support from unexpected places. Today, Ruby is slowly getting back to work. She has unbelievable strength. I would have gone mad if I was in her place. Our relationship is still work in progress, but we are friends again, at least we know we can depend on each other. We are living together as a family, and I’m glad I get to see my daughter every day.”
A family friend also confided to another portal that Ruby was now a changed person. “In jail, she realized that what Amit did for her, and that nobody came even close to doing that. Amit made frequent trips to Dubai and left no stone unturned in making efforts that Ruby should be let out as soon as possible.”
The happy time also translated into Amit releasing his first single in a decade – after also acting in several television shows, he has come up with “Checkmate” on Zee Music. The song is now live on Zee Music Company’s YouTube channel.
The music video is produced by the UK-based Superstar DJ and music producer Bups Saggu. Thai singer Rimi Nique has given her voice too, and the song is shot in a chic and stylized set especially created for this video. “Checkmate” is a pop party track and has contemporary Hindi and Punjabi lyrics.
Said the singer-actor: “I am very excited for this one, and about my getting back to music. I have genuinely missed it all this while. The track is quite current and relevant and has a chill vibe to it which can resonate with partygoers and even friends who go on long drives. I am grateful to Zee Music for giving ‘Checkmate’ a robust platform.” He will also release another soft, romantic number in the first week of May.
Well, even happiness never rains, it pours. Watch "Checkmate" video here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.