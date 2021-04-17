MUMBAI — Salman Ali, who won “Indian Idol 10,” and who has earlier sung for films such as “Satellite Shankar” and “Dabangg 3,” is set to release his new song along with Vipin Aneja called “Manzar.”
“Manzar” is penned by ‘musicpreneur’ and lyricist Gilbert Chettiar and the music video will be released digitally on Lafzon Music’s YouTube channel. The song portrays the emotions and turmoil that the photographer in the song is going through due to the global pandemic and how he manages to conquer the most powerful and personal emotion of all, a smile. The music video is conceptualized and directed by Devansh Patel and features actor Prashantt Guptha.
The team released the poster of the song on their social media accounts and the poster was even shared and loved by the film fraternity. Suniel Shetty, Manoj Bajpayee, Hemant Kher, Kubra Sait, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Sharib Hashmi and others shared the poster on their social media platforms congratulating the team.
