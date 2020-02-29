MUMBAI — In the past few years, Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series has paved the path for many upcoming and budding talents. Kumar has presented many artistes with their own single as well as commercial breaks. Recently, Kumar visited the set of “Indian Idol Season 11” during the finale.
The ace-producer presented the winners with their awards and also announced a collaboration with winner Sunny Hindustani, who hails from Bhatinda. Known for impressing the judges and the audience by singing Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s songs, Hindustani took home the trophy along with the prize money of Rs 2.5 million, a car and a singing contract with T-Series.
