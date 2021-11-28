Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur with Madhuri Dikshit and Goa CM Pramod Sawant present the Indian ‘Film Personality of the Year’ award to Prasoon Joshi during the 52nd IFFI closing ceremony at Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee indoor stadium, Taleigao Plateau, in Goa on Nov. 28, 2021. (IANS photo)