MUMBAI— The Indian Music Experience, India’s first and interactive music museum, had its grand launch Jul. 27 in Bengaluru. The word ‘museum’ has been eschewed from its name so that there is a connect that is ‘today,’ as the museum is truly an experience where the visitor, as well as the music connoisseur, can experience musical aspects as an interactive, ‘touch-screen’ experience.
Dignitaries present on the occasion were Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers Sadananda Gowda, former External Affairs Minister Shri. S. M. Krishna, Bangalore South Member of Parliament, Tejasvi Surya, Founding Executive Director, Grammy Museum (Los Angeles) Robert Santelli and member of the Legislative Assembly, Bommanahalli M. Satish Reddy.
Speaking on the occasion, M. R. Jaishankar, Chairman and Managing Director of Brigade Group and Founder of IME, said, “The grand launch of the IME is a culmination of nearly a decade of effort to set up a truly world-class museum and arts center in India. We are hopeful that the IME will grow to become a pre-eminent arts hub of the country and preserve and propagate India’s rich cultural heritage to the next generation.” Jaishankar told India-West that he first thought of such a project way back in 2003 when in Seattle, on a visit to the Museum of Pop Culture, then known as Experience Music Project there. He wondered why India, with its mammoth diversity in music, could not have something of equal value.
Located in J.P. Nagar 7th Phase, Bangalore, within the Brigade Millennium Enclave, the Indian Music Experience (IME) is a non-profit initiative of the Indian Music Experience Trust, developed by the Brigade Group with the support of Ministry of Culture, Government of India, Government of Karnataka, several corporates and philanthropists. The IME houses three main sections – a state-of-the-art interactive Exhibit Area, a Sound Garden, and a Learning Centre.
The Exhibit Area consists of 8 thematic galleries showcasing various facets of Indian music, an instruments gallery with over 100 musical instruments, three mini- theatres, and several computer-based interactive installations that allow the visitor to experience the process of music-making. This correspondent has been the Creative Consultant for three of the Key Sections – Galleries 6, 7 and 9 and Gallery 7 (Stories Through Song – see below) has been his exclusive Content responsibility.
The Sound Garden features musical sculptures that introduce visitors to the principles of sound. The Learning Centre is at the forefront of delivering high-quality music education at the IME and schools through its outreach program. In addition, the IME houses various performance spaces such as a rooftop amphitheater, a performance theatre and a seminar hall. The IME hosts a variety of public programs such as music concerts, talks, workshops, seminars, summer camps and others.
Talking about the IME, Museum director and classical vocalist Ms. Manasi Prasad said, “The performing arts teach us to create, communicate and collaborate. India has the most diverse musical culture in the entire world, and the museum celebrates this. Going forward, the IME aims to be a center of music education and research, providing a platform for artistes and art lovers to experience music.” In her message in the IME Souvenir released on the occasion, she wrote, “Every single consultant, content provider, vendor and team member worked on the project with passion, and treated the project as a chance to do something unique and extraordinary.”
Speaking on the launch of IME, Director-Outreach and Veena exponent, Dr. Suma Sudhindra said, “Generations of people who will walk through the IME Galleries will be thankful to the vision and hard work of the extraordinary people who have worked tirelessly to make this Museum happen. This is a Museum for people who love Indian Music. This is an experience to share the voice of Indian Music with the globe. This is a dream come true day for IME.”
The launch was followed by a concert featuring tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain and jazz legend Louis Banks. Hussain also presented a set of his tablas to the museum for display at the end of the performance.
The music concert featured a set of compositions specially curated for the event by Banks. Apart from Hussain and Banks, the performance featured drummer Gino Banks, bass player Sheldon D’Silva and guitarist Sanjay Divecha. Violin maestro Kumaresh also featured on this concert where most of the renditions revolved around Indian ragas. The event was attended by over 2000 invitees and music connoisseurs.
Here is a brief narrative tour of the museum, which thanks to the unique nature of Indian music’s diversities, is unique in its category.
3rd floor
Gallery 1
Contemporary Expressions – Take a walk down a busy street in Bangalore and relive the early days of independent ‘Indie’ rock music in India.
Highlights: Hybrid sounds interactive, Daler Mehndi’s performance costume, auto-rickshaw mini-theatres
Gallery 2
Living Traditions – Always wondered what shruti, raag, taal, gharana, dhrupad, khayal or kutcheri really mean? Learn about the basic concepts of Karnatik and Hindustani music.
Highlights: Web of composers interactive, gharana display, musical concepts interactive, Samay Chakra film
Gallery 3
Songs of the People – Did you know that birth, puberty and even death is commemorated through folk songs? Learn more about various folk and tribal communities of India, their songs and the contexts in which such songs are sung.
Highlights: Puppet displays, folk art murals, Kaavad box
Gallery 4
Melting pot – Indian music is a confluence of many influences. Explore interesting and lesser-known stories about the histories of musical instruments such as the violin and the harmonium.
Highlights – Brass band photo opportunity, leg harmonium display, the story of ‘Nottuswara’
2nd floor
Exhibit Galleries
Gallery 5
Instruments Gallery – A stunning double-height display of over 100 musical instruments from across the country, along with touch-screen information on their origins, making and playing techniques.
Highlights - Peacock-shaped Mayura Veena, snake-shaped Nagphani
Gallery 6
Songs of struggle – This gallery explores music from India’s national movement, songs of protest and patriotism in popular culture.
Highlights – Over 35 versions of the song ‘Vandemataram,’ replica of Mahatma Gandhi’s letter to M.S. Subbulakshmi, patriotic songs from Hindi film across the ages
Gallery 7
Stories Through Song – Since the first ‘talkie’ in the 1930s, music has been an inalienable part of the movies in India. Discover the landmarks and legends of Hindi film music and find the diverse influences of various genres of music in film songs.
Highlights: Thematic memory boxes, film poster photo opportunity, background score interactive
Gallery 8
Reaching Out—From the gramophone to the mobile phone, the way that music has been recorded and disseminated has evolved. Trace the journey of recorded sound in India and learn about the pioneers of recording.
Highlights – Rare phonograph and wax cylinder display, gramophone set photo opportunity, recording studio
Gallery 9
Stars – Featured in this gallery are 100 luminaries of Indian music across various genres, along with precious memorabilia belonging to the Bharat Ratna musicians of the country.
Highlights: Shehnai of Ustad Bismillah Khan, the tambura of M.S. Subbulakshmi, concert attire and a shehnai of Pandit Bhimsen Joshi.
For more information, music lovers can visit www.indianmusicexperience.org , “Like” the IME on Facebook and follow @IME_Bangalore on Twitter and @indianmusicexperience on Instagram.
