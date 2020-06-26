Indian singer/songwriter Mallika Mehta, who has opened for industry maestros like Shankar Ehsaan Loy and Kailash Kher, recently released her debut EP, “Evolve: The Story of Her.”
“The songs on the EP are interconnected to formulate a story, a love story. But the final chapter on the EP talks about self-love, being independent and being enough,” Mehta told India-West.
Mehta, whom fans fondly refer to as the ‘Adele of Mumbai,’ is also set to release a new single, “Way Too Long,” June 30.
The multilingual singer, who has been singing for over ten years, introduced her new single on Instagram with these lines, “Sometimes some things need to be said and done when the time is right. Sometimes it’s too late to revive relations and feelings. Sometimes it’s just been ‘Way Too Long’.” ⠀
Mehta is an alumna of Berklee College of Music, Harvard University, New York University and Kellogg School of Management where she studied music, songwriting and marketing.
Mehta, whose work has been spotlighted by several music magazines, TV shows and radio stations, was awarded a scholarship by Berklee College of Music in 2016. While at the college, she was also chosen to perform in various concerts, choruses, open mics and ensembles. She went on to complete a summer school program in marketing management from Harvard University in 2017. The same year, Mehta also completed a summer training program with renowned celebrity voice teacher and coach, Liz Lewis.
In 2019, she undertook a program in songwriting at New York University and also completed a course in digital marketing strategies: data, automation, AI and analytics from Kellogg School of Management.
She has recorded over 35-40 cover songs between 2015-17. Mehta regularly performs at festivals and other events across India.
