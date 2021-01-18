MUMBAI—Salman Khan has joined Zee TV’s ‘Indian Pro Music League’ as the show’s Brand Ambassador. As India gets ready to welcome its first-ever music league this February, the makers have just announced an exciting addition to their already star-studded list of ambassadors with none other than this superstar, the Khan who is the most musical of them all.
The show will be broadcast on Zee TV and ZEE5, and produced by Fathom Pictures.
The League will see six teams supported by Shraddha Kapoor, Govinda, Rajkummar Rao, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, Bobby Deol and Suresh Raina. Asees Kaur, Mika, Akriti Kakar, Shaan, Neha Bhasin, Sajid (of Sajid- Wajid), Shilpa Rao, Kailash Kher, Bhoomi Trivedi, Javed Ali, Payal Dev and Ankit Tiwari have been roped in as team captains.
Said Khan, “We have all been hooked on to sports leagues for the sheer excitement and competitive spirit of the format, but kudos to Zee TV and Fathom Pictures for coming up with a music league that infuses the energy of sports into the world of music reality television. It is also the first time that big film and sports celebs are backing teams led by 12 of our playback singers, reality stars and six fresh voices, who will battle out a musical championship, representing different states of our country. With so much excitement and novelty going for the show, looks like this music league is in a league of its own.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.