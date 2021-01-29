Bollywood singer Asees Kaur has collaborated with pop star and anti-bullying icon Meredith O’Connor for a global mental health campaign. The star-studded ensemble single, featuring some of the biggest names from K-pop, Afropop and more, is titled, “You Are Not Alone.”
The single will premiere Jan. 29 during a fundraiser for the nation’s largest grassroots mental health non-profit, the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
O’Connor, also a TEDx speaker, has been awarded twice by Congress and at the United Nations. She has changed the landscape of the music industry through her advocacy that has impacted millions, and has spoken in Nashville at the School Superintendents Association Conference alongside Indian American Khan Academy founder Sal Khan and many others. Her positive impact and messages have established her as a recognized leader in the entertainment industry, stated a press release.
O’Connor and renowned producer Heather Holley are both writers of the song, “You Are Not Alone.”
Some of the celebrities who have sung for the single include Nigeria’s biggest music star, Reekado Banks; Minzy, K-pop star and mental health advocate; R&B duo Ar’mon and Trey; multi-Grammy-nominated Mary Wilson; Mackenzie Sol from the U.K.; Broadway star Syndee Winters; and Italian singer Ruggero.
Kaur, who has sung several hit songs, recently crossed 500-plus million views on YouTube for her “Ve Maahi” track from the film, “Kesari.” Some of her other hit songs include “Wanga Kaaliyan,” “Jaan Ban Gaye” and “Deedar De.”
The music video and fundraiser can be attended here: https://tiltify.com/+yana/you-are-not-alone-world-premiere
