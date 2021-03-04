MUMBAI — Sreehari Rajesh, 15, and a Kochi, India, school student, is making a feature film based on discrimination due to caste, religion and money. The movie is an independent film done by him with his own resources. The plan of making a feature film with only available resources was inspired by filmmaker Christopher Nolan, according to a press release.
He has already received local coverage in publications like the New Indian Express, The Better India, Matrubhoomi and Samayam Malayalm besides Filmibeat.
According to an article in the New Indian Express, his interest in film making started when he was just nine years old
“I would capture videos of my friends and cousins. Those videos ignited my interest for movie direction.” The films he directed during the lockdown are titled “Silent Roads,” “Charles” and “Hutch.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.