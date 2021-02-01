MUMBAI — Indo-Canadian actress Shreya Patel, known for her work in Netflix’s Grand Army, FX's Mrs America, and HBO's Handmaid's Tale, has now come to India to create a niche in the Hindi showbiz industry. The young artiste is expected to announce her new project very soon, as informed by the sources.
Shreya has worked extensively in cinema and theatre over the years. One of her best performances was seen in Francis Luta's ‘Vivid’. The short film was appreciated by the audience and critics alike and won various nominations at prestigious award shows in the category of ‘Best Short Film’ and ‘Independent Horror Movie’.
Besides working in films, Shreya has also established herself as a professional theatre actor. A graduate of the prestigious Second City Conservatory, she has plays like ‘Sketch In 60’ and ‘There’s One I Teaim’ to her credit.
Apart from acting, Shreya has also been inclined towards writing and direction since a young age. Her directorial debut was a documentary titled ‘Girl Up’ – a story of domestic violence and human trafficking.
Shreya is seen as one of the most promising artistes in the film industry and we are eager to see her collaborate with the best actors and filmmakers of our India to give the audience some out-of-the-box content.
