MUMBAI— The Shefali Shah and Neeraj Kabi starrer “Once Again” will have a theatrical release in metro cities through Vkaao Dec. 8. There will be a special screening at Juhu PVR that day. Written and directed by Kanwal Sethi, the Indo-German film is produced by Sanjay Gulati and Neufilm in collaboration with ZDF/ARTE (the channels behind films like “The Lunchbox,” “Masaan” and “Qissa”).
After winning the hearts of audience and critics alike, and trending on Netflix for over a month, “Once Again” is gearing up for a limited theatrical release. Vkaao is a joint venture of PVR and Book-My-Show for movies on demand.
This is an unusual and mature love story of Tara, a widowed mother who runs a small restaurant, and one of her customers, a popular film actor Amar, to whom she delivers his daily meals. Tara has never seen him, except on the big screen.
A chance phone conversation becomes a ritual. They spend hours on the phone, unable to muster the courage to meet. Aware of the reality of an impossible relationship and afraid to transcend the boundaries both have drawn around themselves they live within their safe bubbles. Until one day, when Amar sets out to meet Tara. What follows is a poetic journey of the two lonely hearts in Mumbai, a city of 15 million souls.
Rasika Dugal, Bhagwan Tiwari, Bidita Bag and Priyanshu Painyuli star in the film. Music is by Talvin Singh. Said Sethi, “‘Once Again’ is a lyrical ode to fundamental and basic human emotions, including love. Besides focusing on aspects such as loneliness in the urban cities, it depicts a story that resonates with everyone. This has reflected through the responses received by the film so far. I am extremely happy about the film’s release through Vkaao and positive that theatrical audiences will also identify and relate with the film.”
Shah, the lead actor, is extremely delighted with the theatrical release and said, “The film has many nuances that are so delicate that they’re meant to be seen on a big screen to soak in all the flavors.”
The film won the Facebook award for the best Work-in-Progress Lab project at the Film Bazaar in Goa.
Kanwal Sethi was born in Amritsar, India. After finishing school, he founded a theater group and began to stage at various independent theaters. He shifted to Germany and studied Political Science and Economics in Dresden. Followed by his own stage productions and parallel to this, he started work on his film projects. His short films and documentaries were screened at various international film festivals as well as at the Museum of Modern Art New York. “Junction Point” was his debut feature and premiered at Max ÖphulsPreis and MAMI.
