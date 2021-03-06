Is there some rule that all thrillers have to be only straight? Not at all.“Indoo Ki Jawani” mixes a rather corny tale of Ghaziabad lass Indoo (Kiara Advani), who wants to be “with it” even if it means losing her virginity, and the proportion of thriller to romance/sexual escapade often gets irritating and wonky. Indoo’s “Google” is bestie Sonal (Mallika Dua), who is a fount of misinformation on love, sex et al!
Terrorists have entered the town and the cops are on a manhunt. And when Indoo dates a man on a dating app named Samar (Aditya Seal), who turns out to be a Pakistani, her worst suspicions are realized. But everything isn’t what it seems, and a biryani delivery man (Jitendra Rajput) plays a key role when Indoo and Samar are at loggerheads, the latter claiming that he is here for his mother’s medical treatment.
Side by side come heated arguments on the plus-es and minus-es of both countries. And is the terrorist caught? Of course! How? Watch the film.
Technically good, with some smart as well as far-fetched writing and decent direction, the film has a decent song in Rochak Kohli’s “Dil tera” and some good performances. Standing out are Aditya Seal (looking like a young Akshaye Khanna), Rajesh Jais and Alka Kaushal are Indoo’s parents and Mallika Dua as the over-talkative Sonal. Seal is indeed subtly impressive and intense.
Piquantly, the three middle-aged men who also in their own way (and age!) admire Indoo’s er…um…assets are named after three top villains in our cinema— Rakesh Bedi is Prem, Rajendra Sethi is Ranjit and Chittaranjan Tripathy is Pran!
This one’s a good fun-time and one-time watch.
Rating: ***
Produced by: Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Nikkhil Advani, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Niranjan Iyengar & Ryan Stephen
Directed and written by: Abir Sengupta
Music: Rochak Kohli, Mika Singh & Baadshah
Starring: Kiara Advani, Aditya Seal, Mallika Dua, Rakesh Bedi, Rajendra Sethi, Rajesh Jais, Alka Kaushal, Harsh Sharma, Govind Pandey, Iqbal Khan, Mushtaq Khan, Arpit Mishra, Jitendra Rajput, Sp. app.: Guru Randhawa & others
