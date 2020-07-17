MUMBAI — Inspired by the Danish comedy “Sorte Kugler,” the Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra film “Thank God,” directed by Indra Kumar rolls in September.
For Devgn, it will mean three movies demanding his attention when things normalize, including the “Kaithi” remake and the pending shoot of “Maidaan.” Kumar’s comedy, which also features Rakul Preet Singh, will take off first. The film will be later shot abroad as well.
Devgn and Singh did “De De Pyaar De” in 2019, and his collaborations with Kumar include “Ishq” (1997), “Grand Masti” (2004) and “Total Dhamaal” (2019).
