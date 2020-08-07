MUMBAI — A special virtual event, “Sushmanjali,” was organized on the death anniversary of Sushma Swaraj under the joint supervision of Nation’s First Collective, Sanskar Bharti Northeast and Sanskriti Ganga Trust.
The former Information & Broadcasting Minister Sushma Swaraj played a major role in getting the Copyright Amendment Bill passed. On Aug. 6, one year after the death of the (also) former External Affairs Minister, the event was conducted by Harish Bhimani.
The program was presided over by Prakash Javadekar, Minister of Information and Broadcasting, while Bansuri Swaraj, daughter of Sushma Swaraj had a special presence in the virtual event. Apart from this, Kerala’s superstar Mohanlal, Prasoon Joshi, Subhash Ghai, Anup Jalota, Madhur Bhandarkar, Kavita Krishnamurthy Subramaniam, Kangana Ranaut, Ameesha Patel, Esha Gupta, Sameer Anjaan, Kamlesh Pandey, Priyadarshan, Kuldip Singh, Gajendra Chauhan Mukesh Khanna and Shatrughan Sinha were the dignitaries from the film industry who were the part of the event. Priyadarshan was the chairman of the organizing committee for the event.
Joshi also read the poem which he had recited to the late leader, “Ukhde Ukhde Kyun Ho Vriksh Sookh Jaoge.”
Jalota began the program with a favorite song of Swaraj and said, “Every time I met Sushma-ji, she never failed to influence me with her thoughts and sayings. She was a very clear speaker and she always had a very special corner in her heart filled with respect and praise for artistes.”
Bhandarkar said, “I had the opportunity to meet and talk to Sushma-ji many times, especially in the year 2003 at the auspicious launch of my film “Aan: Men at Work.” She had come to Mumbai from Delhi to attend the event. She used to watch my films and give her opinion.”
Composer Kuldip Singh read out the letter written to him by Swaraj on April 18, 2011. In that letter, she had assured him that whenever the Copyright Amendment Bill is presented in Parliament, her party would pass the bill with full support.
Joshi added, “Sushma-ji helped pass the Copyright Amendment Bill, which has helped the artistes and content creators get their rights and due. Sushma-ji had a poetic vision towards life, was a great fan of poetry and used to love my poems a lot.”
Ranaut stated that Swaraj had “saved the film industry from the hands of the underworld and gave it an identity, she is an inspiration to me and many others. Her whole life is an example of women’s empowerment, which future generations can never forget.”
Javadekar also lauded her contribution to the BJP and her personality at work, while Bansuri Swaraj revealed that her mother was a worshiper of Lord Krishna, who devoted himself to whatever work he did. She followed this dictum, she said. Apart from this, she said that her mother loved watching movies and singing songs.
Singer Krishnamurthy dedicated the song “Mera Karma Tu Mera Dharma Tu”
from Subhash Ghai’s “Karma” to Swaraj to conclude the event.
