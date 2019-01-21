‘Tis the season of biopics. Joining the ever-growing list of biopics in Bollywood is a film on Infosys co-founder Narayan Murthy.
Filmmaker Sanjay Tripathy will be helming the film, two executives aware of the development told Livemint.
“About eight months back, Tripathy first expressed interest to make a movie on Murthy. Tripathy met Murthy at his home a couple of times and after much deliberation, Murthy approved the project,” one of the executives was quoted as saying.
The tech entrepreneur’s only condition before greenlighting the project was that the sanctity of facts be maintained.
“It is known that Murthy took a Rs. 10,000 loan from wife Sudha to start the company. This cannot be twisted. But what was discussed between them can be shown according to what the director thinks is best,” the second executive told the newspaper.
Tripathy, the report said, has already submitted a 30-page script to Murthy in Hindi and subsequently sent him an English translation, but the script is not locked yet.
Murthy, 72, an alumnus of IIT Kanpur, worked as a programmer for Patni Computers in Pune before founding Infosys in his 30s, with his home serving as his first office.
According to Forbes, his net worth is $2.3 billion.
Tripathy, the creator of “Turning Point,” the popular science program in the ‘90s, made his first Hindi film in 2013, which was called “Club 60.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.