MUMBAI — Saiee Manjrekar makes her debut with “Dabangg 3,” co-starring with none other than Salman Khan, which makes her debut a dream one. But what makes it even special is that the lass will be sharing screen space with both her parents — Mahesh and Medha Manjrekar.
Medha is roped in to play his better half, which becomes the on-screen reunion for the Manjrekar family. Saiee is indeed ensuring she feels at home when working on the film with her parents around.
Ecstatic about the on-screen reunion, Saiee shares her feelings, “The scene that I have with my father also features my mother, which makes it special. While shooting for it, I was bubbling with excitement. I was on set with my parents, working on a scene featuring all three of us. I couldn't have asked for anything better in my debut film.”
The film directed by Prabhudeva is both a prequel and sequel to the “Dabangg” films. Sonakshi Sinha, who made HER debut in the first film nine years ago, continues to play her role. So does Arbaaz Khan, also a co-producer in all the films and the director of the last part. The role essayed by the late Vinod Khanna in those films is being done by his brother, Pramod Khanna.
Sajid-Wajid score music and Sajid’s daughter Muskan makes her singing debut. In the 2010 film, singers Aishwarya Nigam and Mamta Sharma had made their debuts in the chartbuster “Munni Badnaam Hui” written and composed by Lalit Pandit, who had also made his solo debut as composer and lyricist. Sharma also sings the version “Munna Badnaam Hua” composed by Sajid-Wajid.
