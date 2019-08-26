MUMBAI—This morning, Salman Khan tweeted that Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Inshallah,” announced a few weeks ago, would not release on Eid 2020 as earlier declared, but was being pushed to a further date.
However, a short while later, Bhansali Productions officially announced the shelving of the first Salman Khan-Alia Bhatt film and stated: “Bhansali Productions has decided to not go ahead with In-shaa-Allah for now... Further announcement will be out soon... God willing.” We wonder why the spelling of the film is different from what was announced.
But more importantly, we wonder if the Bhansali-Salman Khan team is jinxed after “Saawariya,” in which Khan played a cameo. The actor has reportedly been a kind of frenemy to Bhansali since a long while. Reports suggest that after a flop beginning (“Khamoshi - The Musical”) and a hit (“Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam”), a fallout happened when the filmmaker cast Shah Rukh Khan in “Devdas.” After this, there was a turbulent time in their relationship, confounded when Khan made fun of his film “Saawariya” despite starring in it.
However, creatively, their mutual regard was high, and they reunited for “Inshallah” amidst Khan’s return to commercially-oriented films after his “substance-heavy” films failed to become big, like “Tubelight” was a washout, and “Bharat” did not do too well.
Alia Bhatt expressed her joy at being cast with Khan and a second leading lady was to be announced as well. A song on Bhatt had either been shot or was to be filmed at Mehboob Studios.
As of now, Khan is only doing “Dabangg 3” on floors, though talks are in the air about “Kick 2,” “Tiger 3” and even a sequel to “No Entry” and a film with Sooraj Barjatya.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.