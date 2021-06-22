MUMBAI — Following the success of the previous two seasons, Amazon Prime Video India’s first original series, “Inside Edge,” is back with a brand-new season. Putting all speculation to rest, Amazon Prime Video today officially revealed the logo of “Inside Edge Season 3.”
The series’ previous season ended on an exciting cliffhanger, leaving fans eagerly waiting and wondering on what the next season will bring.
Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar and created by Karan Anshuman, the series is directed by Kanishk Varma.
“Inside Edge Season 3” stars Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha, Sayani Gupta, Aamir Bashir, Tanuj Virwani, Sapna Pabbi, Amit Sial, Akshay Oberoi and Sidhant Gupta in key roles and promises “More cricket. More drama. More entertainment.”
The first season was nominated at the 46th International Emmy Awards and both seasons comprised 10 episodes each.
