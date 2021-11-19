MUMBAI — He is the young Turk who has made classic Hindi cinema almost like his religion. Defying current condescension, he places the masala mainstream movie on a pedestal and calls it the savior of the entertainment business. Milap Milan Zaveri, writer (“Kaante,” “Grand Masti,” “Ek Villain,” the TV series “24” and more) and director (“Satyameva Jayate,” “Marjavaan” and others) is now ready with “Satyameva Jayate 2,” and India-West has a candid session with him.
Excerpts from an interview:
Q: There are three John Abrahams in the film.
A: Yes, Satya Azaad, Jai Azaad and Dadasahab Balram Azad. One takes the law in his own hands as a vigilante, the second is a cop, and the father is a larger-than-life patriot.
Q: I do not agree with the statement at all, but John is considered “teakwood” even now. How did you envision him as an actor in three diverse roles?
A: I am sitting here because of John. He is my god, my mentor, my Amitabh Bachchan! If he had not agreed on doing “Satyameva Jayate,” in which his character was totally different, I wouldn’t be here talking to you! I think he has evolved into a strong performer, like in “Parmanu,” “Satyameva Jayate,” “Madras Café” or “Batla House.”
Q: You forgot “Housefull 2” in which he was the best of the four heroes.
A: Absolutely! When I wrote the script, there were two brothers. John is my real-life hero who has so much faith in me. As the script evolved, I told him that the best role was that of the father. He’s almost the true hero of the film while the two brothers are like supporting actors. So how can I give someone else the best role? I said you have to do this too!
I have grown up on the films of Manmohan Desai, Prakash Mehra, Subhash Ghai and Rakesh Roshan. This film is my humble tribute to these giants. And to triple-role greats like “Mahaan,” “John Jani Janardhan” and the triple-role films in the South headed by “Appu Raja.” I am a fan of John even in real life. If fans get three John Abraham’s for the price of one, what could be better? And three John’s, one each dressed in red, white and green, represent India’s communal harmony, which developed as an idea as I kept writing.
Q: Among the greats, as is the fashion nowadays, you did not mention Fellini, Truffaut et al.
A: No sir! Absolutely not! I have not even watched their films, so I don’t know what you are talking about!
Q: How did Divya Khosla Kumar return to films after 17 years?
A: It’s very easy to say that (co-producer) Bhushan Kumar pressurized me to take his wife. At the other end, many felt she could not act. The idea came to my co-producer Monisha Advani. I have seen her talent in the videos she has done. I wanted an actress who was not insecure, who did not come with a baggage in a film with three John Abrahams. She has a very dignified character, a politician who fights for the rights of women. Divya had also loved my short film, “Raakh” and when she heard the narration, she loved it too. She has a strong role.
Q: You are making thoroughbred Hindi cinema. How much was it an uphill battle at a time when it is believed that such cinema does not work anymore?
A: But it is the ONLY cinema that works! In the 18 months gone by, I had hollered on social media that whenever “Sooryvanshi” comes, no one will be able to stop it! Till humanity is alive, they will go to cinemas. See this year alone—“Master,” “Crack,” “Vakil Sahab”—in the South too, only commercial films have done well. The other Hindi films released on OTT would not even have survived in non-pandemic times!
And what is the “content” that they keep talking about? Content is that which makes the audience content! And what is the Marvel phenomenon globally? It is masala cinema! Their experimental film “Eternals” remains their weakest ever. Or check Netflix—“Red Notice,” “Six Underground” and more—their biggest hits are those with the worst reviews!!
Q: Your comments on Sunny Leone’s dig at “Mastizaade” on “One Mic Stand 2?”In retrospect, do you regret making this film?
A: I laughed a lot at the joke and invited Sunny for my birthday, asking her for more jokes. She made people laugh, earned money from the show, so what can be better for her? Speaking for myself, I do not regret making the film, but I do regret not making it better. I made a lot of great friends during its making. And whether I will make a sex comedy again? I think not.
Q: Good filmmakers take time to find their niche. Is the classic Hindi cinema your niche?
A: I think so. Romance, emotions, drama, action, dialoguebaazi—I think that is my niche. I enjoy doing this and my people like me doing this. My Twitter handle is @masszaveri. I am a poor man’s Manmohan Desai! (Grins)
Q: Why does the young generation talk like this? “If I can be even 10 percent of some icon,” etc? After all, in 20 years, your name may be ranked alongside his. Manmohan Desai, Rakesh Roshan, Rohit Shetty—they are all from different generations.
A: Maybe I should say, “I would like to be the next Manmohan Desai!”
