MUMBAI — He is by leagues one of the best filmmakers that Hindi cinema has seen in recent times. Nitesh Tiwari as a writer-director (and now producer) has an equally powerful filmmaker-wife in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. While they make their separate movies (though Ashwiny’s films are co-written by him), they form the most accomplished filmmaker couple around and have now collaborated for the first time as co-directors for a docu-series, “Break Point,” a 7-part story on sportsmen Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupati and their famous association and later, their split.
India-West catches up with Nitesh days after he has clinched another feather in his already overcrowded cap of achievements—the National award for Best Hindi Film for “Chhichhore” in 2019, his last feature directorial released 2019 (the awards have been delayed by the pandemic). His demeanor is as grounded and warm as ever—proving the axiom that genuine talent is always on terra firma. Ashwiny, his co-director, is busy and out of town for a recce for her new film, and Nitesh speaks for her too.
Excerpts from an interview:
Q: This is the first time you two have worked together. How did you divide the work?
A: We have worked together in her films, but I was not the director. Over the years, we have understood each other so well that we are now on auto-pilot and naturally divide our work. When we accepted “Break Point” as an assignment, we decided that we would want a structure. We could not shoot and then see what could be done as trail-and-error. My creative director Piyush Gupta and we got together and framed a structure into seven broad parts. We knew where to begin, and decided to end the series in 2006.
Ashwiny took charge of the look of the series, the locations and the color palette, while I looked after the flow of the story, the kind of questions and the research, including the use of the matches that we wanted to show. In that sense, Ashwiny also wore the producer’s hat, since we also produced the film under our banner of Earthsky Pictures.
During the shoot therefore, I was asking Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi and the others the questions and Ashwiny was sitting on the monitor. In the post-production, I was taking more care of the edit, and she was giving the graph, the color grading and the look that we needed.
This was, honestly, something that could have been VERY difficult for any one person to handle!
Q: Would you like to co-direct a film with her one day?
A: Well, let me just say that we are not closed to the idea, but the film has to be special for the two of us to come together. It will make sense only if the film is something one person cannot handle. And you know that we both make totally different kind of movies.
Q: Buzz is that you are making a three-part film on Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Ram and Hrithik Roshan as Raavan.
A: I will only confirm the three parts aspect! The rest is for producers Namit Malhotra, Madhu Mantena and Allu Aravind to let on at the right time.
Q: Why is most of your work sports-oriented?
A: What happens in filmmaking is that sometimes you choose stories and sometimes the stories choose you! This time the story came to us. So the sports fare is actually a coincidence. To Ashwiny and me, the human story behind any subject is the most important. “Dangal” chose me. “Chhichhore” was a story I wanted to tell. “Panga” that I co-wrote for my wife was our choice too. “Break Point” came to us.
Having said that, sport was always an integral part of my college life, but I wanted to treat the stories differently.
Q: Congratulations for winning the prestigious National Film Award for “Chhichhore” as Best Hindi film. Do awards matter to you?
A: Thank you. Any award is a great feeling, and with recognition of this stature, joy actually gets multiplied because you are competing with the best in the whole country. I am honored, humbled and also happy for the entire team.
Q: Your first three films, “Chillar Party,” “Bhoothnath Returns” and “Dangal” were with the top 3 Khans. But Salman Khan came in as a co-producer only after “Chillar Party,” your debut, was complete. When will you work with him as actor?
A: Actually, Salman has never worked with me in a film but we have done a commercial for a cooking oil and I have done promos for his TV show “10 Ka Dum.” He is a very jolly guy and great fun to work with.
Q: Aamir Khan told me at the time of “Dangal” that he found it amazing how you infused humor into a serious subject like that film.
A: When we sit to write anything, my writers and I always keep in mind that we are creating is primarily for people to come and enjoy it in the theatres. The material for “Dangal” had the possibility to be very serious cinema. But our priority should be entertainment, to make people smile and experience all other emotions. A dose of humor works very well. One more thing: it increases the repeat value of a film a lot.
Q: I agree. Coming back to “Break Point,” Paes and Bhupathi stated somewhere that they had considered 20 previous offers to tell their story, but it is only because Ashwiny and you were doing this one that they agreed to the project.
A: Yes, I have been told that. When they met us, two things got their confidence: one, that we will make this a docu-series on par with the best in this world, and in a definite way, and two, that we will be completely non-judgmental. It will NOT be our point of view that will come across (as happens in biopics many times), but we will feature both their points of view, and the views of their families, friends and opinions from around the world. We will leave it to the people to judge, if at all.
Q: What was their relationship like of late when you began filming their story, and how much has it changed AFTER “Break Point?”
A: They shared a cordial and unique relationship even after the problems they had with each other. There was a bond that still remained. And now, both of them admitted that this series was like a healing process. There were points of views from both and also from other people that they became aware of for the first time. They admitted that things may have been better had all this happened earlier.
Q: You said that the series came to you.
A: Yes, we were approached by Vijay Subramaniam of Collective Artistes’ Networks for “Break Point.” When Leander and Mahesh agreed, ZEE5 came on board. As a platform, they luckily wanted this series in their diverse bouquet. It was unconventional for them, but they were gutsy enough to realize the interest it would generate, and I am grateful to them for believing in something like this.
Q: We also saw so much international footage in the series. How was all that done during the pandemic?
A: Frankly, all that was a production challenge! The series has been shot in eight or more countries—Australia, England, Sweden, Singapore, USA et al. We had to shortlist some production teams there, and do recces on Zoom. Prior to the shoots, we discussed everything with the DOPs of those teams as well. But since our ambition was to not stop short but go out of our comfort zone, we did go with all that important work!
Q: I wanted your take on a personal observation: that truly talented people never remain idle but always keep working.
A: The mind must keep on churning out ideas to remain fertile! In my ad film career, several youngsters would get anxious when their work was not getting released, but I would tell them that their biggest reassurance was having a good idea on a regular basis. That shows you that you are not done yet but something is left in you! Every work has its own destiny, but the mental process should not stop. Also you must keep yourself up to date with the best that is happening in the world. You must be on your toes and see what is getting traction.
