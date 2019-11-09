MUMBAI — This is Wiki’s introductory paragraph on a multi-talented woman who now has produced, researched, co-written and directed ‘Warrior Queen of Jhansi” that releases Nov. 15 in the US and comes to India Nov. 29: “Swati Bhise is a Bharatanatyam dancer, choreographer, educator, producer and promoter of the arts.”
Since her debut performance at the Center of Indian Classical Dances in New Delhi, this disciple of Sonal Mansingh has performed around the world at prestigious venues like India’s National Centre for the Performing Arts, Lincoln Center, Asia Society, Symphony Space, Metropolitan Museum of Art, SPIC MACAY, and the House of Soviet Culture.
Besides performing at prestigious events, like the 40th anniversary of the United Nations General Assembly, she has worked on the Indian choreography for Thomas Mann’s “The Transposed Heads.” Bhise served as an artiste in residence at the Brearley School, New York City from 1991-2006 and founded the non-profit Sanskriti Center for Indian arts in education for children and adolescents. She continues to teach for The Curriculum in Arts Program at Symphony Space and has been a Lincoln Center Institute repertory artist since 1996.
Swati has worked as an actress, choreographer, script writer, TV host, and curator of art and music festival globally. She has taught at Columbia University and continues to be a guest artist at Barnard, Tisch and NYU across the Eastern Seaboard.
In 2012, Bhise founded The Sadir Theater Festival, a three- day festival that takes place annually in Goa, India. She also brought the UNESCO heritage art form Kunqu opera, one of the oldest styles of Chinese theatre, to India for the first time.
In 2014, Swati founded a feature production company called Cayenne Pepper Productions after being EP (executive producer) and Indian cultural consultant on the movie “The Man Who Knew Infinity,” an Edward R Pressman film.
Her daughter Devika Bhise, who plays the title-role in “The Warrior Queen of Jhansi,” is an actress whose first film, “The Accidental Husband,” was when she was in the tenth grade. She has also co-written the script for her mother’s film, which also stars Rupert Everett, Nathaniel Parker, Ben Lamb, Derek Jacobi and Jodhi May.
The film narrates the true story of the legendary Rani of Jhansi, a feminist icon in India and a fearless freedom fighter. In 1857 India, this 24-year old led her people into battle against the British Empire, earning the reputation as the Joan of Arc of the East. This real-life wonder-woman’s insurrection shifted the balance of power in the region and set in motion the demise of the notorious British East India Company and the beginning of the British Raj under Queen Victoria.
India-West spoke to Swati Bhise in a 10-minute exclusive phoner, and the conversation took place largely in Marathi, our common mother-tongue!
Excerpts from an interview:
Q: What excited you about Laxmibai in particular, and about turning writer and director?
A: I have majored in History—Indian and British, and I wanted to make a film for international audiences. In the US, it was a question of who would bell the cat. We would need a director who was a known name here but who may not be aware of Indian culture and everything else in the story. We have make-up ace Vikram Gaekwad on board, and he admitted that he would not be comfortable working with someone not familiar with the subject.
As for my subject, her story is fantastic, and we can learn so much. It inspires people to learn what they too can achieve. Laxmibai made difficult choices. People say that she was lucky she was a queen, but no, until the age of 18, she was a common girl. Her saga is still relevant.
Q: What have you especially ensured in the film? A movie on the same subject was released this year in India and seemed to be scripted only to project the heroine!
A: My research was very thorough and detailed. I wanted extreme authenticity and detailing. In fact, because Laxmibai became the queen of Jhansi, which is in Uttar Pradesh now, few even know that she was a Maharashtrian. When we do not present facts to the world, the wrong things become history.
And so I wanted no compromise on the storytelling, or in the detailing. Like the typical traditional Maharashtrian jewelry like ‘Kade’ (Thick bangles) or ‘Tanmani’ (a pearl necklace).
Q: You have a co-writer in your daughter Devika, who is also playing the lead.
A: Yes, but that was just to ensure a contemporary touch. There was also Olivia Emden. But the research was entirely mine and I had spent many years on it.
Q: Is there any similarity in your life story to that of the queen that inspired you about Laxmibai’s saga, maybe some personal identification?
A: Other than the fact that people often call me “Aamchyaa Rani Laxmibai” (our queen Laxmibai), nothing! (Laughs) Yes, I take it too as a challenge whenever told I cannot do something, which I then go and do! But the amount and kind of sacrifices she made, the strength that she drew on have a lot of significance. There was no social media then, but whenever she felt shackled, she overcame it from drawing from her atmashakti (inner strength and confidence). That itself is a message to today’s men and women and boys and girls.
Q: How long did you take to film the movie?
A: Eight weeks! We worked Monday to Saturday, 11 hours a day, and shot in India, England and Morocco. I have kept the make-up minimal so that there is no glamorizing of real characters. Re-creating the 1857 atmosphere was more vital. I have used music that has a Maharashtrian flavor and though the film is in English, I have given natural touches like the use of Marathi and Sanskrit by the characters when needed.
Q: In what format will the film release in India?
A: It is also dubbed in Marathi, and the Hindi version will be subtitled.
Q: Finally, what made you confident of casting your daughter Devika Bhise as the queen?
A: I have learnt the Bharatanatyam since I was 5, so I trained her too from an early age. From early on, she has been doing dance, theater and films.
