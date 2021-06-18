MUMBAI — She dominates every film, come one hero or more (“Ishqiya,” “The Dirty Picture”) or with even a lesser-known leading man as a romantic co-star. In a film career of 16 years, Vidya Balan has done so much variety that even the women who dominated older Hindi cinema, like Meena Kumari, Nargis, Nutan and later Hema Malini and Rekha have not equaled.
As “Sherni” begin streaming June 18 on Amazon Prime Video, we open our interview with this question to the most dependable solo female star in the business, never mind the claims of someone else! The interview is on Zoom, and Balan is, as usual, warm and enthusiastic.
Excerpts from an interview:
Q: In a 16-year career, no actress, even in the past, like a Meena Kumari, Nutan or even Rekha, has done this kind of variety in roles that you have. What is the explanation for this phenomenon, because it IS a phenomenon?
A: It’s very nice of you to say that, but I guess this happened because I am always
desperate to keep myself excited, motivated and engaged. I LOOK for different kinds of stories and characters, and I am grateful for the variety that I have been able to do. I can get bored very fast!
Q: When you are there, we don’t really need a big hero. So you can be called the female Khan or Kumar! Even in Akshay Kumar’s home production, “Mission Mangal,” though not romantically cast opposite him, you were a scene-stealer often, and worked after ages as one of an ensemble cast of girls.
A (Smiles): I would prefer to be called Vidya Balan! I don’t know how to react to your statement as I feel very humbled when you say this. I personally think that the USP of any hit film is a good story well-told. I think I am fortunate to have worked on a lot of such films.
And honestly, I don’t like to call them female-centric, but it’s a common parlance used to describe such films. I think such films are being made now because more and more women are living their dream, conquering the world and braving the odds. What’s different about Vidya Vincent, my character in “Sherni” is that she almost seems passive and does not seem the quintessential strong woman. She is withdrawn, reserved, a person of few words, but she has great integrity and she is a doer. And for me, a doer is a strong woman, and so every woman is a “sherni (tigress).”
Q: But do you envisage a time, to come soon, when heroes will be ready to work in such films in the future? At least in cameos, like Akshay Kumar did in Lara Dutta’s home production “Chalo Dilli” or you did in “Thank You” and “Dum Maaro Dum?”
A (Laughs): I think that if heroes knew which side their bread is buttered they would do such films! Honestly, if a part is rocking and the story good, size shouldn’t matter.
Q: The publicity material of this film talks about a man-animal conflict. What exactly is that?
A: All of us human beings have a role to play in the man-animal conflict and how it plays out. For example, we are constantly encroaching upon the animal kingdom, like on their territories. In the guise of development, we do this, and that is the crux. There is the issue of increasing populations and infrastructure, but there have to be solutions that are congenial to both man and animals.
Q: So in this film, are you the “Sherni” or a real tigress is the one?
A: Well, it is the story of a tigress who is being hunted, but she finds her way through the jungle. The film is about a real tigress as well as a human tigress—my character—and how we fight the inimical forces.
Q: So is there a gender equality angle?
A: Only by default, we are fighting men. You see, a forest officer’s role is an overwhelmingly male profession. But it’s more about a patriarchal mindset. And it’s not only men but even women who are as much perpetrators as them, though they are victims as well. But as a line in the film goes, “Jungle kitna bhi ghana kyoon na ho, sherni apna rasta dhoond hi leti hai (However dense the jungle, a tigress always finds her way)!” And that applies to the real tigress as much as to Vidya Vincent!
Q: How was it working with director Amit Masurkar, who made waves with his offbeat debut film “Newton?” Is “Sherni” offbeat, too, or does it belong to a more commercial space?
A: I have not thought about it that way. I guess “Newton,” too, took you into the jungle for its story, but this film is ABOUT the jungle. But Amit is not your usual director. He has an unusual world view, and his approach to telling a story, and directing actors and performances is different too. So there is not just one thing that you get from working with him. This is a layered film, and so very interesting and enjoyable.
Q: Did you know that in 1988, Shatrughan Sinha had produced a vendetta potboiler named “Sherni” that had starred Sridevi in the title-role?
A: I guess Sridevi was the only one who could have been called Sherni, and I am thrilled that I have been able to get into a film of the same name!
Q: You shoot one film at a time, and your last film, “Shakuntala” was a biopic. You are back to fiction now. Maybe I should not be asking you this today, but how easy or difficult was it to switch from real to fiction?
A: A real-life person, whether alive or someone who is passed on, is tough to play, especially if that person is well-known. I have to capture the essence of that person. In a fictional character, you have the liberty to use more imagination. Even though I have met many forest officers to understand the scope of their job for my role here, Vidya Vincent’s personality could be culled out of my imagination. This is probably simpler.
Q: This is your second film to release on OTT. Would you be willing to do an OTT series?
A: Actually, I have been offered many, but long-term commitment is needed for a series. Maybe if I like something enough, I will take out time for it.
