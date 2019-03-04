MUMBAI— The makers of “Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota (A man never feels pain)” have released a video introducing their lead actor Abhimanyu Dassani, as the man who feels no pain. Earlier, the team had introduced Dassani in a unique way releasing a video wherein leading lady Radhika Madan introduces Abhimanyu, taking a dig at Nepotism.
The makers took to their official social media handle and shared the video, captioning it, “Mehnat Action Comedy Ab kya, 21st March ko 1st day, 1st show pe milenge! Introducing the man who feels no pain a.k.a. @Abhimannyu_D.”
The video showcases Dassani fighting with the villain and showing off his fighting skills. The makers of the action comedy are leaving no stone unturned in capturing social media through quirky creatives. Dassani is the son of actress Bhagyashree and her husband, one-time actor Himalay. He also won the Best New Actor award at the Macau Film Festival.
The movie received a standing ovation during its screening at the MAMI Film Festival. Revolving around a man with congenital insensitivity to pain, it won the People’s Choice Midnight Madness Award at TIFF. Dassani and Madan will be seen packing a punch with unconventional martial arts in the gripping action sequences of the film.
Produced by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP, the film is written and directed by Vasan Bala. Also featuring Gulshan Devaiah, Mahesh Manjrekar and Jimit Trivedi, the film releases Mar. 21.
