MUMBAI — Tips Industries, in association with 12th Street Entertainment, has decided to introduce their two heroes in a tantalizing manner.
In two releases on social media, they stated: “Introducing Saif Ali Khan as VIBHOOTI in “Bhoot Police.”
Don’t fear the paranormal and feel ‘Saif’ with VIBHOOTI. #BhootPolice Coming soon on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.”
The other release stated, “Introducing Arjun Kapoor as CHIRAUNJI in ‘Bhoot Police.’
Unravel the mysterious door of supernatural powers with laughter!
Meet CHIRAUNJI in #BhootPolice.”
The film is directed by Pavan Kirpalani (“Phobia”). Produced by Ramesh Taurani, Akshai Puri and co-produced by Jaya Taurani, the film is coming soon on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam co-star. Fernandez has done Tips’ “Race 2” and “Race 3.”
Saif Ali Khan reunites with Tips after “Kachche Dhaage” (1999), “Kya Kehna” (2000), “Race” (2008) and “Race 2” (2013). Arjun is the nephew of Anil Kapoor, who has done Tips’ three films in the “Race” franchise.
Saif’s better half Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared his picture on her Instagram account.
