MUMBAI — Ask “Angrezi Medium”’s director Homi Adajania to describe the crackling chemistry between Irrfan Khan and Deepak Dobriyal and he will not stop laughing. As he puts it, “Their characters are endearing loons who will make you laugh and cry, but it’s magical to watch the way they feed off each other as co-actors.”
This duo that loves to fight and fights for love depict the warmth and craziness that define sibling relationships. The moments between them are laced with large doses of quirky humor that will remind you of the love-hate relationship you probably share with your sibling.
Talking about reuniting with Irrfan, Dobriyal says, “I haven’t worked with an easier co-actor than Irrfan-bhai, who is an institution in himself. He was extremely supportive and I loved improvising scenes with him. Our off-screen chemistry and love has translated wonderfully on-screen as well. The film has beautiful moments that bring out the fun, emotions and camaraderie between the two brothers.”
While the film is a slice-of-life story of a father-daughter relationship, it also celebrates the bond of brotherhood—a bittersweet rivalry between brothers who are constantly harassing each other, until someone else threatens one of them. The actors will be sharing screen space once again after their successful “Hindi Medium.”
The movie also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan, Dimple Kapadia, Ranvir Shorey, Pankaj Tripathi and Kiku Sharda in pivotal roles. Jio Studios and Prem Vijan present Dinesh Vijan’s “Angrezi Medium,” a Maddock Films production, directed by Homi Adajania, which now releases March 13.
