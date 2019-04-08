MUMBAI—Actor Irrfan Khan is loving his comeback to a film set, and is excited about telling a new story with "Angrezi Medium."
The actor, who had been lying low for around a year after being diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumor, will be playing a sweetshop owner in the film, which is a sequel to his widely appreciated 2017 entertainer "Hindi Medium."
Khan on Apr. 8 shared a picture from the film's set in Udaipur, Rajasthan.
"GMB (Ghasiteram Mishthan Bhandar) serving since 1900s. It's going to be fun to tell another story. 'Angrezi Medium.' Coming soon, with Mr Champakji," he captioned the picture.
Irrfan Khan is seen dressed up in his character's look, as a simpleton in a shirt and a pair of pants.
Produced by Dinesh Vijan and directed by Homi Adajania, the film also stars Deepak Dobriyal and Radhika Madan. There are reports that Kareena Kapoor Khan will also be a part of the star cast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.