MUMBAI—Irrfan Khan has finally finished the second and final schedule of his film “Angrezi Medium,” directed by Homi Adajania, which stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan. After the schedule wrapped up a few days back, Khan has planned to extend his stay in London.
The actor’s comeback to the screen is eagerly awaited, and now that the film is wrapped up, audiences are waiting to see a new chapter in the sequel of the 2017 success “Hindi Medium.” But the reason for his stay is to spend time with his family and enjoy some nice moments during the summer of the city with his wife and his sons.
The actor wants to spend time with family in the British capital exploring the nooks and alleys of the city like locals. It is vacation time for both sons, so Irrfan Khan is keen to expose both Babil and Ayan to the theater culture of the city. It is the season for the best plays to be staged, and the actor thinks it will be a good experience for both of them to broaden their horizons beyond movies and understand art more holistically.
