MUMBAI—Irrfan Khan, now back to work with “Angrezi Medium,” shared a note of appreciation to his friends in the media.
Here is the unabridged text, and it is clear that Irrfan is on a different sphere as he goes on to write what he has.
“With Love, to all my friends in the media!
- From Irrfan
“Last few months have been on a road to recovery, a period to heal, to fight the fatigue and face the reel and real world. I am aware of your concern and request to talk to you, share my journey, but I am fathoming it myself, inhaling and internalizing, taking baby steps to merge my healing with work and trying to experiment the amalgamation of both.
“I am deeply touched by your wishes, your prayers, and it means a lot for me and my family. I truly respect the way you respected my journey, giving me time and space to heal. Thank you for your patience and the warmth and the love all through this overwhelming journey.”
“I feel an urge to share with you something. I live my life in widening rings, which spread over earth and sky. I may not ever complete the last one, but that is what I will try. I circle around God’s primordial tower, and I circle ten thousand years long: And I still don’t know if I’m a falcon, a storm, or an unfinished song.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.