MUMBAI—A gentleman to the core and an actor par excellence, Jackie Shroff remains one of our hottest, most popular movie stars. And now, we hear that Shroff will play the important role of the first chief of Research & Analysis Wing (RAW), in the upcoming film, “RAW (Romeo Akbar Walter),” starring John Abraham.
His character in the film, that of the mild-mannered, shrewd strategist and a fiercely private man reminds us of R.N. Kao, the founding father of RAW. Kao’s contribution in shaping RAW and the role it played in the Indo-Pak conflict of 1971 is phenomenal. Shroff brings heft, gravitas and an intensity that few actors possess.
When Shroff got to sign up for the role, he was very excited and asked for research and information on the character. Kao has only been photographed twice in his lifetime and was an intensely private man, so very little is known about him in the public domain.
It is noteworthy to remember that it was under Kao’s leadership that RAW conceived and developed the idea of the Mukti Vahini, the homegrown guerilla force in the erstwhile East Pakistan that battled for the independence and the formation of Bangladesh. He was the mastermind of an elaborate defense and foreign policy tactic that he executed with full confidence in the 1971 conflict.
Set in the tumultuous period of 1968-1971, “RAW” the movie is based on true events. With its interesting historical premise, “RAW (Romeo Akbar Walter)” promises to be a must-watch this April 5.
Written and directed by Robbie Grewal, the espionage thriller has a stellar ensemble cast with Mouni Roy, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Sikander Kher and Raghubir Yadav in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures, Dheeraj Wadhawan, Ajay Kapoor, Vanessa Walia and Gary Grewal.
