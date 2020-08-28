MUMBAI — Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday’s “Khaali Peeli,” a masala entertainer, is set to enthrall audiences with the teaser launch today. The young, edgy film, directed by Maqbool Khan, is being produced by Ali Abbas Zafar, the director of five successful films.
He said, ““Khaali Peeli” is a complete desi entertainer. Ishaan’s and Ananya’s energetic chemistry and Jaideep (Ahlawat)’s credibility makes this ride cooler and edgier.”
Producer Himanshu Kishan Mehra says, “We have made this film with a lot of heart and hard work, and I’m super excited that audiences will get to experience our film soon.” Director Maqbool Khan added, “It’s been a pleasure working with Ishaan and Ananya—two powerhouses who have given fantastic performances! “Khaali Peeli” is a mad rollercoaster ride that I hope the audiences will enjoy thoroughly!"
Shariq Patel, CEO, Zee Studios states, “This is a complete package of high-octane action, song and dance, and high on emotions. It’s going to bring back the quintessential feel of Bambaiya language used in a film after a long time. We can’t wait to bring this film!”
The teaser sure is a riot of action and humor.
