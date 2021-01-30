MUMBAI — After winning us all with his notable performance in the Maqbool Khan directorial 'Khaali Peeli' and Mira Nair's 'A Suitable Boy,’ Ishaan Khatter is now keeping busy with his highly anticipated next 'Phone Bhoot.’
Promising to be a hilarious entertainer, the horror-comedy is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. Starring in his first ever horror comedy, Ishaan is leaving no stones unturned to get into the skin of his character; the talented actor has been learning Tamil and taking diction lessons to pick up the right accent of the language.
Confirming the same, Ishaan Khatter said in a statement, "I've been taking diction lessons and it's really exciting for me to learn a new language (Tamil). I'm enjoying the process and want to give it my best shot."
‘Phone Bhoot’ has been written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath. Apart from this, Ishaan Khatter will also be seen in Raja Krishna Menon's war film - 'Pippa.’ The actor starts shooting for the film soon after he wraps up 'Phone Bhoot.’
