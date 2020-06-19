MUMBAI — Ishaan Khatter has more than one million fans on social media, and often interacts with his followers and even shares videos of his dance. What is interesting is that other than fans, some names from the industry are also impressed by his dancing skills.
Just recently, top choreographer Caesar Gonsalves did an Instagram Live with the star and was all praise for him. Talking about a song sequence in Khatter’s forthcoming project, “Khaali Peeli,” Gonsalves called the actor one of the best dancers in the industry and regarded him with the likes of Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor and Tiger Shroff.
Gonsalves said, “In all interviews, people keep on asking me who among Shahid Kapoor (Khatter’s half-brother), Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff is the best dancer. I think one name is going to be added soon—Ishaan Khatter. When I saw you dancing, Ishaan, I knew you're going to rock. Your name is going to be added in this list.”
Khatter was overwhelmed and told Gonsalves that he was joking. And the veteran replied that he was no diplomat and spoke very frankly.
As actor, Khatter is also doing the official adaptation of Vikram Seth’s “A Suitable Boy,” directed by Mira Nair. But, of course, he will need commercial films to exploit the dancer in him.
