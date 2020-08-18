MUMBAI — Right from the announcement and the first still from "A Suitable Boy," a lot has been spoken about Ishaan Khatter’s character in the six-part series by BBC. And living up to all expectations, Khatter has delivered all the hype around his character - Maan Kapoor.
Viewers from England and Ireland, who have seen the first four episodes from the series, have been talking about how wonderful this young actor is with his craft. With Khatter getting such an amazing response for his performance, it looks like he is en route to becoming a global sensation.
Right from the premiere, the actor has been receiving lots of personal messages on social media where people are praising his work. Talking about receiving so much love, Khatter says, “It feels fantastic that my work and this character has elicited such a warm and positive response from the UK and I’m excited for the rest of the world to see it. It was a complex and difficult character to portray, so the feedback has been totally re-energizing."
"A Suitable Boy" will also be releasing worldwide on Netflix soon.
Khatter, who is known to make unconventional choices in films, has been effortlessly juggling between mass appeal and unconventional assignments. Next, he will be seen in three films, "Khaali Peeli," "Pippa" and "Phone Bhoot."
